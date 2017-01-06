Car catches fire on I-95 overnight in Greenwich

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - A car caught fire just after 3 a.m. on I-95 in Greenwich near exit 5.

News 12 was told that two adults and two children were able to quickly get out of the vehicle.

There is no word yet on the cause, but roads have been slick since the snow started coming down after midnight.