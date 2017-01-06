News Car catches fire on I-95 overnight in Greenwich A car caught fire just after 3 a.m. on I-95 in Greenwich near exit 5. News 12 was told that two adults and two children You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. News 12 was told that two adults and two children were able to quickly get out of the vehicle. (8:12 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 6, 2017 8:10 AM GREENWICH - A car caught fire just after 3 a.m. on I-95 in Greenwich near exit 5. News 12 was told that two adults and two children were able to quickly get out of the vehicle. There is no word yet on the cause, but roads have been slick since the snow started coming down after midnight. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:14 1 Man found shot to death inside Bridgeport apartment 1:11 2 Homeless man found dead in Stamford 0:46 3 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman 1:29 4 Weather Kids: Franklin Elementary School 1:07 5 Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant in murder case advertisement | advertise on News 12