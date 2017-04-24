News Car crash knocks out power to about 600 New Canaan residents You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The driver was going southbound on Smith Ridge Road and apparently crossed over into the other lane. (8:51 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 24, 2017 8:46 AM NEW CANAAN - A car accident in New Canaan left over 600 residents without power. The driver was going southbound on Smith Ridge Road and apparently crossed over into the other lane. The car hit a pole, which caused a fire and power lines to be knocked down. Power has since been restored, and the road is back open. There is no word on any injuries. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 2:19 2 House gutted by overnight fire in Oakdale 0:27 3 Private funeral service to be held in Bristol today for Aaron Hernandez 0:36 4 Father, daughter reportedly assault driver 0:43 5 Community members gather for day of unity in Rowayton advertisement | advertise on News 12