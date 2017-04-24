Car crash knocks out power to about 600 New Canaan residents

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW CANAAN - A car accident in New Canaan left over 600 residents without power.

The driver was going southbound on Smith Ridge Road and apparently crossed over into the other lane.

The car hit a pole, which caused a fire and power lines to be knocked down.

Power has since been restored, and the road is back open.

There is no word on any injuries.