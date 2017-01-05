Car crashes into Stratford convenience store

STRATFORD - Stratford officials are investigating an accident that ended with a car smashing the window of a local convenience store.

It happened at the Krauser's on Westchester Drive just after 12:30 p.m.

Officials say the driver of the car was traveling very slowly at the time and was not hurt.

News 12 is told the car did not crash through the wall of the store, so it can stay open while repairs were made.

