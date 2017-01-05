News Car crashes into Stratford convenience store Stratford officials are investigating an accident that ended with a car smashing the window of a local convenience store. It happened at the Krauser's on You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The accident happened at the Krauser's on Westchester Drive just after 12:30 p.m. (2:13 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 5, 2017 2:20 PM STRATFORD - Stratford officials are investigating an accident that ended with a car smashing the window of a local convenience store. It happened at the Krauser's on Westchester Drive just after 12:30 p.m. Officials say the driver of the car was traveling very slowly at the time and was not hurt. News 12 is told the car did not crash through the wall of the store, so it can stay open while repairs were made. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:46 1 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman 2 Funeral held for Stamford teen who committed suicide 2:15 3 Superintendent: New school funding formula could cause issues 0:57 4 Federal investigators in Brooklyn after LIRR train crash 2:16 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 4 advertisement | advertise on News 12