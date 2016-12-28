Car falls into icy pond in Stamford

A car accidentally plunged into an icy pond in Stamford yesterday. Officials say it happened on Rock Rimmon Road around 2 p.m.

0 Comments

Rescue crews say the driver was able to get out of the car and onto shore by himself.

He was not hurt.

