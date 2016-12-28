News Car falls into icy pond in Stamford A car accidentally plunged into an icy pond in Stamford yesterday. Officials say it happened on Rock Rimmon Road around 2 p.m. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Officials say it happened on Rock Rimmon Road around 2 p.m. yesterday. (8:21 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments December 28, 2016 8:26 AM STAMFORD - A car accidentally plunged into an icy pond in Stamford yesterday. Officials say it happened on Rock Rimmon Road around 2 p.m. yesterday. Rescue crews say the driver was able to get out of the car and onto shore by himself. He was not hurt. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:08 1 Bystander wounded in Bridgeport deli shooting 2:10 2 VIDEO: Murder suspect in court 0:53 3 Police arrest suspect in string of Shelton burglaries 3:04 4 Connecticut Weather Forecast 3:07 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 27 advertisement | advertise on News 12