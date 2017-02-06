Car hits pole in Norwalk

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Utility crews are still working on repairs after a car crashed into a pole in Norwalk, sending the driver to the hospital.

The accident happened right outside of our News 12 studios after 4 a.m. today.

The front window of the car was shattered.

The car hit the pole, knocking out power.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and pulled the driver from the front seat.

There is no word yet on how badly the driver was hurt.