News Car runs into pole in Stamford Stamford police are investigating this morning, after an overnight accident that involved a car running into a pole. Officials say the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Strawberry Hill Avenue. January 12, 2017 8:19 AM STAMFORD - Stamford police are investigating this morning, after an overnight accident that involved a car running into a pole. Officials say the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Strawberry Hill Avenue. Eversource crews were on the scene working to fix the pole. There is no word on any injuries.