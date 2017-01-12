Car runs into pole in Stamford

Stamford police are investigating this morning, after an overnight accident that involved a car running into a pole.

Officials say the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Strawberry Hill Avenue.

Officials say the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Strawberry Hill Avenue. (1/12/17)

Eversource crews were on the scene working to fix the pole. 

There is no word on any injuries. 

