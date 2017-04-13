Caught on Camera: Bullets nearly strike 4-year-old girl inside strip mall in Arizona

Caught on Camera: Bullets nearly strike 4-year-old girl inside strip mall in Arizona (4/13/17)

ARIZONA - A very terrifying close call for a 4-year-old girl after gun shots ring out inside a strip mall in Arizona.

Police released the video out of Chandler showing the girl walking over to sit down in the chairs.

Just seconds later, gunfire shatters the store window, and the girl narrowly avoids getting shot.

She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from glass debris. 

