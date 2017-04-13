News Caught on Camera: Bullets nearly strike 4-year-old girl inside strip mall in Arizona You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Caught on Camera: Bullets nearly strike 4-year-old girl inside strip mall in Arizona (4/13/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 13, 2017 8:57 AM ARIZONA - A very terrifying close call for a 4-year-old girl after gun shots ring out inside a strip mall in Arizona. Police released the video out of Chandler showing the girl walking over to sit down in the chairs. Just seconds later, gunfire shatters the store window, and the girl narrowly avoids getting shot. She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from glass debris. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:16 1 VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk 2:03 2 VIDEO: Briarcliff Manor bank robbery 1:09 3 Commuters in Brooklyn cope with approaching freeze 13:56 4 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over Way of the Cross on Brooklyn Bridge 1:26 5 Word on the Street: Lent advertisement | advertise on News 12