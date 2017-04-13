You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ARIZONA - A very terrifying close call for a 4-year-old girl after gun shots ring out inside a strip mall in Arizona.

Police released the video out of Chandler showing the girl walking over to sit down in the chairs.

Just seconds later, gunfire shatters the store window, and the girl narrowly avoids getting shot.

She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from glass debris.