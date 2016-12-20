Charges dropped against former principal accused of stealing funds

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Charges against a former Bridgeport elementary school principal who was accused of stealing student activity funds have reportedly been dropped.

The Connecticut Post reports that a judge dismissed larceny charges against Marilyn Taylor yesterday after she finished a probation program successfully.

As News 12 has reported, officials say Taylor stole more than $10,000 from the Dunbar School in 2013.

She reportedly used that money at Mohegan Sun Casino, as well as at supermarkets and restaurants.

News 12 was told she has paid back all the money.