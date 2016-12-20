Charges dropped against former principal accused of stealing funds

Charges against a former Bridgeport elementary school principal who was accused of stealing student activity funds have reportedly been dropped. The Connecticut Post reports that

A judge dismissed larceny charges against Marilyn Taylor yesterday after she finished a probation program successfully.

A judge dismissed larceny charges against Marilyn Taylor yesterday after she finished a probation program successfully. (12/20/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - Charges against a former Bridgeport elementary school principal who was accused of stealing student activity funds have reportedly been dropped. 

The Connecticut Post reports that a judge dismissed larceny charges against Marilyn Taylor yesterday after she finished a probation program successfully.

As News 12 has reported, officials say Taylor stole more than $10,000 from the Dunbar School in 2013.

She reportedly used that money at Mohegan Sun Casino, as well as at supermarkets and restaurants. 

News 12 was told she has paid back all the money. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo works at Bartlett Tree Experts 1 Hometown Hero: Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo
Officials say they spent several hours investigating the 2 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment
A fire in Stamford displaced three people just 3 3 displaced in Stamford fire
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 21
Shelton police arrested two men Wednesday in connection 5 Shelton police arrest 2 in serial burglaries

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Authorities believe Marilyn Taylor used the money to Former principal due in court of theft charges

The Bridgeport principal accused for stealing thousands of dollars from a school is due in

Police say Marilyn Taylor took $10,000 from the Principal appears in court on theft charge

The Bridgeport school principal accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a school fundraising account

Marilyn Taylor, 46, had been the principal of Police: Bridgeport school principal arrested for theft

A Bridgeport elementary school principal is facing charges for allegedly stealing from a school fundraising

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE