News Chemical spill closes I-84 in Tolland Authorities say several homes in Tolland were evacuated Monday after a tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials crashed. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say the tractor-trailer rolled over an embankment last night. (2/13/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated February 13, 2017 5:18 PM TOLLAND - Authorities say several homes in Tolland were evacuated Monday after a tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials crashed. Police say the tractor-trailer rolled over an embankment Sunday night. Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland was also closed due to the spill. State officials say the truck was carrying a mixed load of several chemicals, including acids and flammable substances. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:27 1 Funeral held for man killed in Stamford crash 3:18 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast 2:17 3 Property owners face fines if sidewalks aren't cleared 1:59 4 12 on Health: Fertility treatment 2:10 5 High wind speed causing problems in western Connecticut advertisement | advertise on News 12