Chemical spill closes I-84 in Tolland

TOLLAND - Authorities say several homes in Tolland were evacuated Monday after a tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials crashed.

Police say the tractor-trailer rolled over an embankment Sunday night.

Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland was also closed due to the spill.

State officials say the truck was carrying a mixed load of several chemicals, including acids and flammable substances.