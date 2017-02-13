Chemical spill closes interstate in Tolland

Police say the tractor-trailer rolled over an embankment last night.
(8:10 AM)
TOLLAND - Authorities say several homes have been evacuated, and both sides of Interstate 84 in Tolland are still closed after a tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials crashed.
State officials say it was carrying a mixed load of several chemicals, including acids and flammable substances.
A detour has been set up on state Route 74.
Troopers are encouraging travelers to avoid the area as it will not be open until this afternoon.