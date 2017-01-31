Christmas Eve slaying suspect appears in court

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - One of two men arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve slaying in Bridgeport appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Miguel Rivera, 27, was gunned down on North Avenue in the city's North End.

After weeks on the run, police arrested Xavier Rivera and Moises Contreras on a number of charges, including murder. Rivera was arrested at his home in Manchester and Contreras was arrested last week.

Rivera is due back in court next month. Police say he is not related to the victim.