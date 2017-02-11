City of Bridgeport offers aid to first-time homebuyers

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - The City of Bridgeport is offering more than a dozen first-time homebuyers the chance to get $15,000 in federal funding toward the purchase of their homes.

Mayor Joe Ganim tells News 12 Connecticut that he has received $270,000 in federal funding to give 18 first-time homebuyers $15,000 each towards the purchase of a home.

He says residents do not have to currently reside in Bridgeport to be eligible, as long as they are buying a house in the city.