City of Bridgeport offers aid to first-time homebuyers

BRIDGEPORT - The City of Bridgeport is offering more than a dozen first-time homebuyers the chance to get $15,000 in federal funding toward the purchase of their homes.

Mayor Joe Ganim tells News 12 Connecticut that he has received $270,000 in federal funding to give 18 first-time homebuyers $15,000 each towards the purchase of a home.

He says residents do not have to currently reside in Bridgeport to be eligible, as long as they are buying a house in the city.

 

