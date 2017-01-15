Civil rights leader educates youth about MLK Day

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport civil rights leader is talking to young people about the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Mary McBride-Lee is a member of the Bridgeport City Council as well as a pastor.

McBride-Lee received a congressional gold medal in 2015 for her contributions to the American civil rights movement.