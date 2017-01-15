News Civil rights leader educates youth about MLK Day A Bridgeport civil rights leader is talking to young people about the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. A Bridgeport civil rights leader is talking to young people about the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (1/15/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 15, 2017 1:16 PM BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport civil rights leader is talking to young people about the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Mary McBride-Lee is a member of the Bridgeport City Council as well as a pastor. McBride-Lee received a congressional gold medal in 2015 for her contributions to the American civil rights movement. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:25 1 CT residents expected to take part in Women's March on Washington 2:03 2 Teen seen in video being attacked in Bridgeport 1:49 3 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 1:58 4 Police: Greenwich town official charged with sexual assault 2:26 5 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash advertisement | advertise on News 12