Cleanup efforts in effect after recent storm

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EASTON - Cleanup efforts are in effect today after southwestern Connecticut saw some damage from the recent storm.

In Easton, there are utility crews working on power lines that have fallen trees on them.

Morehouse Road is just one of the roads that is closed in Easton due to trees or down power lines.

One Easton mom tells News 12 this is why she believes schools are closed today.