Cleanup efforts in effect after recent storm

Cleanup efforts are in effect today after southwestern Connecticut saw some damage from the recent storm.

In Easton, there are utility crews working on power lines that have fallen trees on them.

In Easton, there are utility crews working on power lines that have fallen trees on them.

EASTON - Cleanup efforts are in effect today after southwestern Connecticut saw some damage from the recent storm. 

In Easton, there are utility crews working on power lines that have fallen trees on them. 

Morehouse Road is just one of the roads that is closed in Easton due to trees or down power lines. 

One Easton mom tells News 12 this is why she believes schools are closed today. 

Fallen wires closed part of Route 33 in Storm cleanup crews busy overnight in southwestern CT

Cleanup crews are busy this morning cleaning up the damage from last night's nor'easter.

