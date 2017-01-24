News Cleanup efforts in effect after recent storm Cleanup efforts are in effect today after southwestern Connecticut saw some damage from the recent storm. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. In Easton, there are utility crews working on power lines that have fallen trees on them. (12:31 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 24, 2017 12:27 PM EASTON - Cleanup efforts are in effect today after southwestern Connecticut saw some damage from the recent storm. In Easton, there are utility crews working on power lines that have fallen trees on them. Morehouse Road is just one of the roads that is closed in Easton due to trees or down power lines. One Easton mom tells News 12 this is why she believes schools are closed today. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:55 1 Scholar Athlete: Nick Vanbelle 1:23 2 Rain, wind not causing trouble on roads in Fairfield 0:21 3 Eight people displaced after fire in Bridgeport 1:57 4 Cablevision salesman saves elderly woman 2:41 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 23 advertisement | advertise on News 12