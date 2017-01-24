Cleanup efforts underway after nor'easter

EASTON - Cleanup efforts were underway Tuesday after a nor'easter brought down trees and power lines.

Easton received a layer of sleet that created slick spots on roadways Tuesday morning, but most of that had washed away as the day progressed. Wind, however, remained an issue throughout the day.

On Morehouse Road, the strong winds caused a tree to land on wires, closing down the road for hours.

The mixture of poor conditions caused all schools in Easton to close for the day.

Accumulations in Redding totaled 1 to 1 1/2 inches of sleet, creating a more wintry-looking landscape and leaving slushy spots on roads. Wires fell on Blackrock Turnpike after overnight wind gusts peaked at 40-45 mph.

Police in Easton and Redding said that all roads were reopened by Tuesday evening.

