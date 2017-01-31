Community comes together after fire destroys family's home

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - A Norwalk family is staying with relatives after a fire destroyed their home.

The fire happened on High Street Friday evening. The community is now coming together to help them rebuild.

The family of six and their dog lived in the home for the past few years. It is now boarded up, and fire officials say it's unsafe for anyone to be inside.

Firefighters say the first floor is gutted, and the second floor has extensive heat and smoke damage.

News 12 spoke to one of the family members who says her sister saw smoke behind the refrigerator in the kitchen and got everyone out. She says it wasn't until they were outside that they saw flames and realized just how serious the situation was.

A GoFundMe account has been set up, something the family says makes them hopeful for the future.