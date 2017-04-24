Community members gather for day of unity in Rowayton

The local community group 'Rise Up and Shine' hosted its first ever Unity in the Community at Pinkney Park.

The local community group 'Rise Up and Shine' hosted its first ever Unity in the Community at Pinkney Park. (7:20 AM)

ROWAYTON - People came together in Rowayton for a day of unity.

The local community group ‘Rise Up and Shine’ hosted its first ever Unity in the Community at Pinkney Park.

The event brought community members together with nonprofit organizations.

Organizers say the event encourages residents to become involved and make a difference.

Several local organizations participated in the event, including the Carver Center, Maritime Aquarium and Open Door Shelter.

