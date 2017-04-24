News Community members gather for day of unity in Rowayton You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The local community group 'Rise Up and Shine' hosted its first ever Unity in the Community at Pinkney Park. (7:20 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 24, 2017 7:21 AM ROWAYTON - People came together in Rowayton for a day of unity. The local community group ‘Rise Up and Shine’ hosted its first ever Unity in the Community at Pinkney Park. The event brought community members together with nonprofit organizations. Organizers say the event encourages residents to become involved and make a difference. Several local organizations participated in the event, including the Carver Center, Maritime Aquarium and Open Door Shelter. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 2:19 2 House gutted by overnight fire in Oakdale 0:27 3 Private funeral service to be held in Bristol today for Aaron Hernandez 0:36 4 Father, daughter reportedly assault driver 0:43 5 Community members gather for day of unity in Rowayton advertisement | advertise on News 12