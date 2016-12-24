Community provides family with gifts after mother's death

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - The family of a Bridgeport woman who recently died of a heart attack got a special surprise on Saturday: Christmas presents.

The community came together to buy gifts for Jermaine Foster's children.

Foster's wife, 23-year-old Alicia Leachman, died earlier this month, leaving Foster to raise a large family by himself.

Two nonprofit groups -- Color a Positive Thought and Helping Hands Outreach -- organized a surprise party that took place at the Helping Hands Headquarters on Bunnell Street.

Foster didn't wish to speak with News 12 on camera, but said he was deeply moved by "the incredibly generous spirit of the Bridgeport community."