Connecticut Against Gun Violence pushes for gun safety

WILTON - Connecticut Against Gun Violence is lobbying to enhance gun safety in the state.

Ron Pinciaro, executive director of the group, spoke at the Comstock Community Center about how people can get involved and support what he calls "common sense gun legislation."

"The people of Connecticut want stronger gun laws, we still have a lot of work to do and we need to strengthen those laws," he says. "The only way we can do that is having the people of Connecticut contact their legislators, they still need to hear from us."

The local Democratic Town Committee Gun Safety action group organized the event.