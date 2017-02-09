News Connecticut Emergency Resources Here are some resources to get you through bad weather. Storm Watch Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated February 9, 2017 6:14 AM IMPORTANT LINKS: Connecticut emergency management CT guide to emergency preparedness Bridgeport Storm Information Town of Greenwich Emergency Preparedness City of Norwalk Emergency Preparedness City of Stamford Emergency Preparedness American Red Cross - Connecticut POWER OUTAGE INFORMATION: United Illuminating United Illuminating Outage Map - Report an outage - 800-722-5584 (800-7-CALL-UI) Southern Connecticut Gas TRANSIT INFORMATION: Metro-North Connecticut Transit Amtrak Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 6:02 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast 2:14 2 Police: Parent in wheelchair used pepper spray in school fight 0:43 3 Metro-North prepared for snowfall 7:57 4 VIDEO: Hempstead Town Supervisor Santino news conference on storm preps 2:16 5 VIDEO: Morris County is ready for the snow advertisement | advertise on News 12