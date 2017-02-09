Connecticut Emergency Resources

Here are some resources to get you through bad weather.

Storm Watch

Updated

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Connecticut emergency management

CT guide to emergency preparedness

Bridgeport Storm Information

Town of Greenwich Emergency Preparedness

City of Norwalk Emergency Preparedness

City of Stamford Emergency Preparedness

American Red Cross - Connecticut

POWER OUTAGE INFORMATION:

United Illuminating 
United Illuminating Outage Map - Report an outage - 800-722-5584 (800-7-CALL-UI)

Southern Connecticut Gas

TRANSIT INFORMATION:

Metro-North

Connecticut Transit

Amtrak

