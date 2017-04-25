Connecticut lawmakers debate on sales tax increase

Connecticut state lawmakers are debating on a sales tax hike Tuesday to get the state 'back in the black.'

Connecticut state lawmakers are debating on a sales tax hike Tuesday to get the state 'back in the black.'

HARTFORD - Connecticut state lawmakers are debating on a sales tax hike Tuesday to get the state 'back in the black.'

Small businesses say this increase would be another hit for them.

Gary Lucas, of Bruce’s Flowers, says it's harder than ever to make ends meet between higher taxes and rising rents.

"It's easy to say, 'Let's do the sales tax, Let's raise property taxes,'” he says. “The middle class doesn't feel that, and this is a luxury item."

Lawmakers are also tackling another controversial idea of raising income taxes on the superrich.

News 12 is monitoring the hearing, and will have more details later this afternoon.

