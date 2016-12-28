Connecticut lawyers receive surge in legal citizenship requests

Immigration lawyers in southwestern Connecticut say they have seen a significant increase in the numbers of immigrants seeking to get legalized before President-elect Donald Trump

Attorney Philip Berns, who specializes in immigration, says he's gotten at least five calls per day asking how immigrants can legalize their status ever since President-elect Donald Trump won the presidential race.

Attorney Philip Berns, who specializes in immigration, says he's gotten at least five calls per day asking how immigrants can legalize their status ever since President-elect Donald Trump won the presidential race. (12/28/16)

Updated

STAMFORD - Immigration lawyers in southwestern Connecticut say they have seen a significant increase in the numbers of immigrants seeking to get legalized before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Attorney Philip Berns, who specializes in immigration, says he's received at least five calls per day since Trump won the presidential race.

He says out of fear, many undocumented immigrants call him to see if they can speed up the green card process.

A Brazilian woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells News 12 that she hopes her fears of the upcoming administration are unjustified.

She says that her whole life is here, including her husband, who is an American, and her son.

Berns says some immigrants, out of desperation, turn to people who try to scam them out of money by claiming they can make the process go faster.

Experts say if an immigration attorney claims they can help you, it's a red flag and is most likely a scam.

 

