Consumer Alert: Ford, Hyundai and Kia issue vehicle recalls

Ford, Hyundai and Kia issued vehicle recalls.

Updated

NORWALK - Several car companies have issued recalls on several vehicles, impacting millions of drivers.

Ford recently issued recalls on 13 different models. Owners of Fords made between 2015 and 2016 may have noticed trouble with stalling. Ford will voluntarily replace the electronic throttle bodies on the 13 different models, which should help alleviate the problems.

Automotive consumer advocate Mike Sacks says that owners will need to contact their dealer to set up a service appointment for the fix.

“You are supposed to receive a recall notice,” he says. “However, if you move or if you are the second owner of the vehicle, perhaps you didn’t receive the recall notice.”

Ford also recently issued a recall for a potentially serious problem affecting a limited number of 2013, 2014 and 2015 Escapes, Fiestas, Fusions and Transit Connects. An engine coolant system problem could cause fires under the hood.

Another multibillion-dollar recall will affect more than 1 million owners of 2011 through 2014 Hyundai Sonatas and Santa Fe Sports, as well as Kia Optimas, Sportages and Sorrentos.

Hyundai and Kia say that those models are prone to premature engine failure. Starting next month, the companies will offer engine replacements.

Information about these and other recalls can be found at the government’s recall database.

