Controversy brews over new gun bill in CT

NORWALK - There's controversy in Bridgeport over a new bill before state lawmakers that would require people who open-carry handguns to show police their permits on demand.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says he is in strong support of a new bill before the state legislature, which was authored by a lawmaker from Black Rock.

Perez says the bill, sponsored by Steve Stafstrom, would give police officers the absolute right to demand to see a person's gun permit if that person is openly carrying his or her gun.

Perez says the legislation, if enacted, would protect police officers, while critics says it would harm the interests of legal gun owners.