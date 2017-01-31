Controversy brews over Westport 'white privilege' essay contest

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WESTPORT - A controversial high school essay contest has put Westport in the national spotlight.

Harold Bailey heads "TEAM Westport," the town's diversity council. This year, the group asked high schoolers to write an essay about "white privilege."

With the essay, Bailey says the council was simply trying to get people talking and engage with them.

Across the nation, race relations have been a flashpoint lately. But in Westport, which prides itself on inclusiveness despite its extreme wealth, some residents say the essay project unfairly paints the town in a negative light.

Other residents say they don't think the essay makes the town look bad.