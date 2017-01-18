Controversy surrounds decision to commute Chelsea Manning

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WASHINGTON D.C - While President Obama prepares to give what's expected to be his final press conference as president this afternoon, controversy swirls around his decision to commute the sentence of former Army Private Chelsea Manning.

Manning, a transgender woman, was convicted of leaking 750,000 pages of classified documents and videos to WikiLeaks.

She was sentenced to 35 years in a male military prison.

Critics say lessening Manning's sentence sets a bad example for other would-be leakers, and seems hypocritical, given Obama's recent criticism of Wikileaks following the Russian DNC hack.