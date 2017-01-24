Court docs reveal new details in exposure case against Fairfield teacher

A Fairfield teacher accused of exposing himself to a student went before a judge Tuesday morning.

The judge ordered Jeff Iwanicki to have no contact with the student in the case.

The judge ordered Jeff Iwanicki to have no contact with the student in the case. (1:25 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

FAIRFIELD - A  Fairfield teacher accused of exposing himself to a student went before a judge Tuesday morning. 

The judge ordered Jeff Iwanicki to have no contact with the student in the case. 

Iwanicki is currently on leave from Fairfield Warde High School, where he was a graphic arts teacher. 

New court documents released today indicate that this is a "he said-she said" case.

The student claims that Iwanicki pulled out his penis on two different occasions and that she also reported that behavior to several of her friends by text message. 

The court documents also say that there were no security cameras in the classroom and no other witnesses, and many other students and teachers here said that they had never known Iwanicki to have any problems. 

After court, Iwanicki's lawyer said his client will plead not guilty and fight the charges.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Scholar Athlete: Nick Vanbelle
The rainfall in Stratford has yet to cause 2 Rain, wind not causing trouble on roads in Fairfield
The fire started on Bond Street Monday morning. 3 Eight people displaced after fire in Bridgeport
Kevin Cerulo, a salesman for Cablevision, says he 4 Cablevision salesman saves elderly woman
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 23

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

The judge ordered Jeff Iwanicki to have no Fairfield Warde H.S. teacher facing indecency charges

A Fairfield Warde High School teacher is facing indecency charges. Fairfield police confirm they arrested

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE