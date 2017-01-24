Court docs reveal new details in exposure case against Fairfield teacher

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

FAIRFIELD - A Fairfield teacher accused of exposing himself to a student went before a judge Tuesday morning.

The judge ordered Jeff Iwanicki to have no contact with the student in the case.

Iwanicki is currently on leave from Fairfield Warde High School, where he was a graphic arts teacher.

New court documents released today indicate that this is a "he said-she said" case.

The student claims that Iwanicki pulled out his penis on two different occasions and that she also reported that behavior to several of her friends by text message.

The court documents also say that there were no security cameras in the classroom and no other witnesses, and many other students and teachers here said that they had never known Iwanicki to have any problems.

After court, Iwanicki's lawyer said his client will plead not guilty and fight the charges.