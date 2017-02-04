News Crash closes lanes on I-95 in Milford A crash closed lanes on I-95 in Milford Saturday. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Video of the scene just after the crash shows the vehicle slammed into a tree. (10:19 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 4, 2017 10:20 AM MILFORD - A crash closed lanes on I-95 in Milford Saturday. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near exit 36 and Plains Road. Video of the scene just after the crash shows the vehicle slammed into a tree. News 12 is told a tractor-trailer was also involved. The conditions of those involved are unknown at this time. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 4:56 1 VIDEO: Fatal crash 2:12 2 Milford community welcomes 3 Syrian refugees, holds reception 0:50 3 Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Stamford crash 2:07 4 Bridgeport corrections officer sentenced after fatal hit-and-run 3:34 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Feb. 3 advertisement | advertise on News 12