Crash closes lanes on I-95 in Milford

A crash closed lanes on I-95 in Milford Saturday.

Video of the scene just after the crash shows the vehicle slammed into a tree.

Video of the scene just after the crash shows the vehicle slammed into a tree.

MILFORD - A crash closed lanes on I-95 in Milford Saturday.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near exit 36 and Plains Road.

Video of the scene just after the crash shows the vehicle slammed into a tree.

News 12 is told a tractor-trailer was also involved.

The conditions of those involved are unknown at this time.

