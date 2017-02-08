Crews knock down Bridgeport building after collapse

Bridgeport crews knocked down a city-owned building Wednesday after its roof caved in the day before.

Bridgeport crews knocked down a city-owned building after its roof caved in.

Bridgeport crews knocked down a city-owned building after its roof caved in. (5:06 PM)

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport crews knocked down a city-owned building Wednesday after its roof caved in the day before.

The collapse happened at the corner of Hanover and Norton streets around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. No one was inside at the time.

The city pressed for an emergency demolition due to Thursday's winter storm. Officials were concerned that any snow that fell on the building could cause it to collapse further.

Fire officials say the building dates back to 1887 and was initially a firehouse until the early 1970s. Most recently, the Parks Department was using the building to store equipment.

