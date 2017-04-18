You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - Crews were out at Eisenhower Park in Milford Tuesday to get ahead of the mosquitoes before they become a problem.

They placed pellets of organic larvicide into ponds and areas of standing water, using a machine that looks like a leaf blower.

Officials say the pellets are safe for humans and animals, but they kill mosquitoes before they hatch.

The crews will be active about twice a month until June, when they can begin cutting back.

Experts say residents should take precautions as well. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little a space as a bottle cap of water.