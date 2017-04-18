Crews prepare for mosquito season at Eisenhower Park in Milford

Crews prepare for mosquito season at Eisenhower Park in Milford

Crews prepare for mosquito season at Eisenhower Park in Milford (4/18/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

MILFORD - Crews were out at Eisenhower Park in Milford Tuesday to get ahead of the mosquitoes before they become a problem.

They placed pellets of organic larvicide into ponds and areas of standing water, using a machine that looks like a leaf blower. 

Officials say the pellets are safe for humans and animals, but they kill mosquitoes before they hatch.

The crews will be active about twice a month until June, when they can begin cutting back.

Experts say residents should take precautions as well. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little a space as a bottle cap of water.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Danni Kemp, 19, died from a rare form 1 Family of teen who battled cancer grateful for support
2 Scholar Athlete: Henry Strmecki
3 Connecticut Sportscast, April 17
A Litchfield principal resigned from his job after 4 Wamogo HS principal named in Choate misconduct report
News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen and Newsday's Beth Whitehouse 5 Tasty Tuesday: Where Kids Eat Free on LI

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE