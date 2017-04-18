Crews prepare for mosquito season at Eisenhower Park in Milford (4/18/17)
MILFORD - Crews were out at Eisenhower Park in Milford Tuesday to get ahead of the mosquitoes before they become a problem.
They placed pellets of organic larvicide into ponds and areas of standing water, using a machine that looks like a leaf blower.
Officials say the pellets are safe for humans and animals, but they kill mosquitoes before they hatch.
The crews will be active about twice a month until June, when they can begin cutting back.
Experts say residents should take precautions as well. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little a space as a bottle cap of water.