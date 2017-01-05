Crews repair water main breaks in Greenwich, Milford

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenwich. It happened on Pemberwick Road at Almira Drive around 7 a.m. (3:47 PM)

Updated

GREENWICH - Residents in two southwestern Connecticut towns dealt with water main breaks Thursday morning.

Crews had to dig up the road to repair a water main break in Greenwich on Pemberwick Road at Almira Drive. One home was affected by the break.

The Aquarion Water Company says about 20 customers were affected by a water main break in Milford.

Aquarion says a 10-inch main broke on Merwin Avenue around 7 a.m. The company says the sharp change in temperature may have been responsible for the break.

 

