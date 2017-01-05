News Crews repair water main breaks in Greenwich, Milford Residents in two southwestern Connecticut towns dealt with water main breaks Thursday morning. Crews had to dig up the road to repair a water main You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenwich. It happened on Pemberwick Road at Almira Drive around 7 a.m. (3:47 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated January 5, 2017 3:46 PM GREENWICH - Residents in two southwestern Connecticut towns dealt with water main breaks Thursday morning. Crews had to dig up the road to repair a water main break in Greenwich on Pemberwick Road at Almira Drive. One home was affected by the break. The Aquarion Water Company says about 20 customers were affected by a water main break in Milford. Aquarion says a 10-inch main broke on Merwin Avenue around 7 a.m. The company says the sharp change in temperature may have been responsible for the break. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:46 1 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman 2 Funeral held for Stamford teen who committed suicide 2:15 3 Superintendent: New school funding formula could cause issues 0:57 4 Federal investigators in Brooklyn after LIRR train crash 2:16 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 4 advertisement | advertise on News 12