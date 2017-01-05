Crews work to fix water main breaks in Greenwich, Milford

Residents in two southwestern Connecticut towns are dealing with water main breaks. Crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenwich. It happened

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenwich. It happened on Pemberwick Road at Almira Drive around 7 a.m.

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenwich. It happened on Pemberwick Road at Almira Drive around 7 a.m. (11:33 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

GREENWICH - Residents in two southwestern Connecticut towns are dealing with water main breaks.

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenwich. It happened on Pemberwick Road at Almira Drive around 7 a.m.

There was no word yet on when it will be fixed.

Crews are also working on another main break in Milford on Merwin Avenue, near Rock Street.

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Sally Kelman volunteers at the New Covenant House 1 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman
2 Funeral held for Stamford teen who committed suicide
Last year, a judge ruled the current system 3 Superintendent: New school funding formula could cause issues
The National Transportation Safety Board says 4 Federal investigators in Brooklyn after LIRR train crash
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 4

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE