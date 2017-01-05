News Crews work to fix water main breaks in Greenwich, Milford Residents in two southwestern Connecticut towns are dealing with water main breaks. Crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenwich. It happened You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenwich. It happened on Pemberwick Road at Almira Drive around 7 a.m. (11:33 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 5, 2017 11:49 AM GREENWICH - Residents in two southwestern Connecticut towns are dealing with water main breaks. Crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenwich. It happened on Pemberwick Road at Almira Drive around 7 a.m. There was no word yet on when it will be fixed. Crews are also working on another main break in Milford on Merwin Avenue, near Rock Street. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:46 1 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman 2 Funeral held for Stamford teen who committed suicide 2:15 3 Superintendent: New school funding formula could cause issues 0:57 4 Federal investigators in Brooklyn after LIRR train crash 2:16 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 4 advertisement | advertise on News 12