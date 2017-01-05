Crews work to fix water main breaks in Greenwich, Milford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - Residents in two southwestern Connecticut towns are dealing with water main breaks.

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Greenwich. It happened on Pemberwick Road at Almira Drive around 7 a.m.

There was no word yet on when it will be fixed.

Crews are also working on another main break in Milford on Merwin Avenue, near Rock Street.