CT attorney general sues Stamford doctor

STAMFORD - Connecticut's attorney general has sued a Stamford doctor and her husband.

The lawsuit says a couple allegedly took part in a scam to sell state employees medically unnecessary custom-made prescription drug creams.

According to the lawsuit, UConn employee Kwasi Gyambibi, of Stamford, and his wife, Dr. Kakra Gyambibi, convinced other state employees to use expensive drugs made by Advantage Medical and Pharmaceuticals.