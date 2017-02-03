News CT attorney general sues Stamford doctor Connecticut's attorney general has sued a Stamford doctor and her husband. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The lawsuit says a couple allegedly took part in a scam to sell state employees medically unnecessary custom-made prescription drug creams. (8:32 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 3, 2017 8:37 AM STAMFORD - Connecticut's attorney general has sued a Stamford doctor and her husband. The lawsuit says a couple allegedly took part in a scam to sell state employees medically unnecessary custom-made prescription drug creams. According to the lawsuit, UConn employee Kwasi Gyambibi, of Stamford, and his wife, Dr. Kakra Gyambibi, convinced other state employees to use expensive drugs made by Advantage Medical and Pharmaceuticals. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:13 1 Weather Kids: Tokeneke School 0:24 2 Bridgeport firefighters share statistics from 2016 2:09 3 Syrian refugee living in Milford reunited with family at JFK 1:02 4 Team of the Week: Norwalk girls basketball 1:18 5 Fire tears through family home in Wilton advertisement | advertise on News 12