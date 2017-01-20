CT college students gather to watch inauguration

Southwestern Connecticut college students gathered at inauguration watch events this afternoon.

(Credit: News 12)

FAIRFIELD - Southwestern Connecticut college students gathered at inauguration watch events this afternoon. 

There was a hopeful tone in President Donald Trump's inauguration speech today, but there was a somber tone from students at Fairfield University. 

Students gathered to support one another during the historic moment. 

All of these students will be graduating under his watch and are looking to him to create jobs. 

