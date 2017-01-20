News CT college students gather to watch inauguration Southwestern Connecticut college students gathered at inauguration watch events this afternoon. (Credit: News 12) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 20, 2017 1:21 PM FAIRFIELD - Southwestern Connecticut college students gathered at inauguration watch events this afternoon. There was a hopeful tone in President Donald Trump's inauguration speech today, but there was a somber tone from students at Fairfield University. Students gathered to support one another during the historic moment. All of these students will be graduating under his watch and are looking to him to create jobs. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:09 1 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 19 2:26 2 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 1:39 3 Stamford PD: Man shot in Main St. convenience store 2:14 4 Man found shot to death inside Bridgeport apartment 1:49 5 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport advertisement | advertise on News 12