CT DMV wait times have decreased

NORWALK - Gov. Malloy says Connecticut drivers are not waiting as long at some Department of Motor Vehicles offices.

The governor says the programs have also helped loosen certain requirements and eliminate red tape.

He says as a result, the program's measures will be extended to other offices around the state.

State officials also say the DMV is now also working to improve its telephone customer service.

