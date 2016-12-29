CT DMV wait times have decreased

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Gov. Malloy says Connecticut drivers are not waiting as long at some Department of Motor Vehicles offices.

Malloy says a pilot program launched in the fall has led to a 55% reduction in wait times at two DMV test sites.

The governor says the programs have also helped loosen certain requirements and eliminate red tape.

He says as a result, the program's measures will be extended to other offices around the state.

State officials also say the DMV is now also working to improve its telephone customer service.