CT House votes to allow self-service booze at bars

The state House of Representatives almost unanimously approved legislation Wednesday allowing businesses with state liquor permits to offer automated machines that dispense beer and wine to customers.

The state House of Representatives almost unanimously approved legislation Wednesday allowing businesses with state liquor permits to offer automated machines that dispense beer and wine to customers. (4/13/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NORWALK - Self-service alcohol machines may soon be coming to a Connecticut bar near you.

The state House of Representatives almost unanimously approved legislation Wednesday allowing businesses with state liquor permits to offer automated machines that dispense beer and wine to customers.

Under the proposal, a person verified to be at least 21 years old can purchase a payment card and then obtain up to 32 ounces of beer or 10 ounces of wine. The alcoholic beverage would be dispensed in single-serve, 12-ounce glasses. Restaurants could do self-serve beer and wine, but no hard liquor.

There are protections built into the system.

"A patron must present a government ID to an employee of the permitted to verify that they are 21 years of age or older," says state Rep. David Arconti. "The patron will then be given a unique RFID device in the form of a card or a bracelet."

Proponents say the machines are novelty items, allowing customers to sample different flavors in small amounts before making a final purchase.

Lawmakers against it say there's nothing stopping a person from buying the payment card and giving it to a minor.

The bill now awaits action in the Senate.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk 1 VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk
VIDEO: Briarcliff Manor bank robbery 2 VIDEO: Briarcliff Manor bank robbery
Commuters catching the train in Brooklyn were buddle 3 Commuters in Brooklyn cope with approaching freeze
News 12 was over the scene as warshipers 4 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over Way of the Cross on Brooklyn Bridge
News 12 Brooklyn went around the borough to 5 Word on the Street: Lent

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE