CT lawmakers fight to protect women's health rights

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HARTFORD - The abortion issue is being raised today at the state Capitol.

Seven Democratic women lawmakers are hosting a news conference today to introduce a package of five bills.

They say the bills are designed to keep Connecticut as a pro-choice state and protect a variety of women's health rights.

Four Republicans have proposed legislation that would require an ultrasound procedure prior to terminating a pregnancy.

Sunday marked the 44th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade decision to legalize abortion.