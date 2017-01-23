CT lawmakers fight to protect women's health rights

Seven Democratic women lawmakers are hosting a news conference today to introduce a package of five bills. (8:08 AM)

HARTFORD - The abortion issue is being raised today at the state Capitol.

They say the bills are designed to keep Connecticut as a pro-choice state and protect a variety of women's health rights.

Four Republicans have proposed legislation that would require an ultrasound procedure prior to terminating a pregnancy. 

Sunday marked the 44th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade decision to legalize abortion. 

