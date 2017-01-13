CT leads nation in eliminating chronic homelessness

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HARTFORD - Gov. Dannel Malloy says Connecticut is leading the nation in eliminating chronic homelessness.

Malloy says every person in the state who has been verified as being chronically homeless has been matched to permanent housing.

He adds that should more cases of homelessness occur, they can be matched to housing within 90 days.

Officials at the Open Door Shelter in Norwalk say this is good news, not just now, but for generations to come.

The Open Door Shelter says it currently has 29 family members living at the shelter.