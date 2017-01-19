News CT non-profits say they can solve state's budget problems Some non-profit organizations say they can help solve Connecticut's budget problems by taking over more state-operated programs. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Experts say this is an idea that appears to be gaining steam at the state capital. (8:01 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 19, 2017 8:15 AM HARTFORD - Some non-profit organizations say they can help solve Connecticut's budget problems by taking over more state-operated programs. Experts say this is an idea that appears to be gaining steam at the state capital. The Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance unveiled a proposal yesterday to shift many services such as substance abuse treatment programs from the state to the private sector. The group says its plan would save $1.3 billion over three years. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:24 1 Police: Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty 0:31 2 Photos released of Danbury bank robbery suspect 1:52 3 Stamford police: Teen hospitalized after chase, crash 0:32 4 CT non-profits say they can solve state's budget problems 2:52 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 18 advertisement | advertise on News 12