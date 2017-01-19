CT non-profits say they can solve state's budget problems

Some non-profit organizations say they can help solve Connecticut's budget problems by taking over more state-operated programs.

Experts say this is an idea that appears to be gaining steam at the state capital.

The Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance unveiled a proposal yesterday to shift many services such as substance abuse treatment programs from the state to the private sector. 

The group says its plan would save $1.3 billion over three years.

