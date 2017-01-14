CT residents expected to take part in Women's March on Washington

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Washington, D.C. next weekend for the Women's March on Washington.

The Connecticut Chapter of the Women's March on Washington says 90 charter buses are expected to make the drive to the nation's capital.

The Connecticut Chapter of the Women's March on Washington says 90 charter buses are expected to make the drive to the nation's capital.

The Women's March on Washington began as a social post by women who were disappointed by the election's outcome and quickly became a national movement.

The march is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, the day after President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated.

Local marches will also be taking place simultaneously next Saturday in cities across the country, including in Stamford.

