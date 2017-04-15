CT residents race to ‘Be the Match’ to fight blood cancer

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WOODBRIDGE - Dozens of Connecticut residents ran and raised money to fight blood cancer on Saturday in Woodbridge.

All of the runners and spectators at the Be the Match 5K also had the opportunity to sign up for the National Bone Marrow Registry to potentially save someone's life.

The event was organized by the "Give a Spit Club" at Amity High School, which concentrates its efforts on community service.

They say the event was held in honor of a Woodbridge resident who was diagnosed with leukemia and recently received a life-saving transplant through Be the Match.