CT residents strive to get fit in new year

Gyms all across southern Connecticut are overflowing with people signing up for new memberships.

News 12 Interactive

News 12 Interactive (12:12 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - Gyms all across southern Connecticut are overflowing with people signing up for new memberships.

Many sign up for those memberships as part of their New Year's resolutions.

News 12 will be speaking to gym owners to learn if those New Year fitness hopefuls start to dwindle off as the year progresses, or if they actually maintain their goals.

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Tracking the Storm: Bridgeport 1 Tracking the Storm: Bridgeport
At least 20 cars involved in I-91 pileup 2 At least 20 cars involved in I-91 pileup in Middletown
Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 3 Connecticut Weather Forecast
Fire crews battled a car fire in Bridgeport 4 Fire destroys car in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 5 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE