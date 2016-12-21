CT Senate president pro tempore receives new kidney

Connecticut Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney has received a new kidney. His office says the 68-year-old underwent transplant surgery Tuesday at Yale New Haven

NEW HAVEN - Connecticut Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney has received a new kidney.

His office says the 68-year-old underwent transplant surgery Tuesday at Yale New Haven Hospital.

He received a kidney from New Haven Superior Court Judge Brian Fischer.

Looney says he expects to be home in time for Christmas and back at work for the legislative session on Jan. 4.

