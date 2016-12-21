News CT Senate president pro tempore receives new kidney Connecticut Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney has received a new kidney. His office says the 68-year-old underwent transplant surgery Tuesday at Yale New Haven You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. News 12 Interactive (12/21/16) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments December 21, 2016 8:37 AM NEW HAVEN - Connecticut Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney has received a new kidney. His office says the 68-year-old underwent transplant surgery Tuesday at Yale New Haven Hospital. He received a kidney from New Haven Superior Court Judge Brian Fischer. Looney says he expects to be home in time for Christmas and back at work for the legislative session on Jan. 4. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:56 1 Hometown Hero: Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo 2:16 2 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment 1:08 3 3 displaced in Stamford fire 3:32 4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 21 1:02 5 Shelton police arrest 2 in serial burglaries advertisement | advertise on News 12