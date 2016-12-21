CT Senate president pro tempore receives new kidney

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW HAVEN - Connecticut Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney has received a new kidney.

His office says the 68-year-old underwent transplant surgery Tuesday at Yale New Haven Hospital.

He received a kidney from New Haven Superior Court Judge Brian Fischer.

Looney says he expects to be home in time for Christmas and back at work for the legislative session on Jan. 4.