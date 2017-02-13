Curtain Call's Dancing with the Stars

Peoples' Choice Awards are presented in male and female categories and are based on the number of votes secured in advance and the night of the event. "Votes" are sold beginning at $10.00 each and are a major component of the fundraising for this event. (Votes are like sponsorships in a walk-a-thon.)

 

This year's lineup of dancers includes:

-Sharon Jerry-Collins, Court Monitor, CT Judicial Branch with professional dance partner, Billy Blanks, Jr., Arthur Murray Grande Ballroom of Greenwich;

-Garry Feldman, President, US Computer Connection, with professional dance partner, Donna Fox, a Curtain Call Choreographer; 

-Jerri Graham, Founder, Nothin' But Foods, with professional dance partner, Ted Thomas, New England Academy of Dance;

-Angelo Nunzio Grieco, Owner, Sunny & Frankie's, with professional dance partner, Lauren Nicole Sherwood, Diva Star Productions;

-Kevin Kane, Owner, Hung Well Signs, with professional dance partner, Suzanne Vita Palazzo, Upper Deck Fitness;

-Harriette Ketover, with professional dance partner, Bob Blank, Latin Moves Dance Studio;

-Yve Novotny-Gentile, Former Owner, The Garden of Eve/Edens Enterprises, with professional dance partner, Hazael Rojas, Latin Moves Dance Studio;

-Timothy McGrath-DiMare, Cake Decorator, DiMare Pastry Shop, with professional dance partner, Iraida Volodina, Arthur Murray Grande Ballroom of Greenwich;

-Charles Pia, Owner, Charles R. Pia Construction and Property Management, with professional dance partner, Jennifer Jonas, Independent Choreographer;

-Sonia Sotire Malloy, Owner, SPLURGE Unique Gifts and Home Décor with professional dance partner, Ricardo Sopin, Arthur Murray Grande Ballroom of Greenwich;

-Robin Wexler, Special Events Manager, Gilda's Club Westchester, with professional dance partner, Pavel Bic, Arthur Murray Grande Ballroom of Greenwich.

For more information on tickets, sponsorships, advertising and voting, call 203-329-8207 x11.

