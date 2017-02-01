Danbury officer accused of kicking suspect turns himself in

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

DANBURY - A Danbury police officer accused of kicking a suspect has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities say David Williams, a 15-year veteran of the Danbury Police Department, was caught on surveillance kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head.

Williams's lawyer says his client was appropriately charged with breach of peace, a misdemeanor. He adds that the victim in the case from July was not injured and did not file a complaint.

Danbury police say Williams also faces possible disciplinary action.