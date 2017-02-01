News Danbury officer accused of kicking suspect turns himself in A Danbury police officer accused of kicking a suspect has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Authorities say David Williams, a 15-year veteran of the Danbury Police Department, turned himself in Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. (8:19 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 1, 2017 8:25 AM DANBURY - A Danbury police officer accused of kicking a suspect has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Authorities say David Williams, a 15-year veteran of the Danbury Police Department, was caught on surveillance kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head. Williams's lawyer says his client was appropriately charged with breach of peace, a misdemeanor. He adds that the victim in the case from July was not injured and did not file a complaint. Danbury police say Williams also faces possible disciplinary action. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:20 1 Snow creates slick commute in southwestern CT 0:58 2 Scholar Athlete: Lia Spear 0:22 3 DOT warns of slippery roads 0:33 4 Danbury officer accused of kicking suspect turns himself in 0:26 5 Police: Woman OK after driving into Norwalk stream advertisement | advertise on News 12