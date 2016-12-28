Darien, Easton cemeteries awarded grants for restoration

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EASTON - The towns of Darien and Easton have been selected by the state to receive $2,000 grants to repair and revamp neglected cemeteries.

Many of the cemeteries in these towns hold gravestones that date back to the 1700s and are in desperate need of restoration. Some stones have been chipped away, and others are in danger of falling over.

Chester Burley, the president of the Easton Historical Society tells News 12 Connecticut that vandals, along with time and weather, have taken a toll on these historic sites.

The Gilberton Cemetery in Easton has some of the community's oldest gravestones, some over two centuries old.

"If somebody's not looking after them, they will pass into history like the people under them" says Burley.

Some historians in Easton say repairing the four cemeteries in the community could be much more expensive.

Burley says it would take around $100,000 to make all of the repairs.

Burley hopes the grant will put a spotlight on the need for preserving local cemeteries. He also hopes that the grant will also inspire people to donate more to help restore the historic gravestones.