Darien, Easton cemeteries awarded grants for restoration

The towns of Darien and Easton have been selected by the state to receive $2,000 grants to repair and revamp neglected cemeteries.

Many of the cemeteries in these towns hold gravestones that are over two centuries old and in desperate need of restoration.

Many of the cemeteries in these towns hold gravestones that are over two centuries old and in desperate need of restoration. (12/28/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

EASTON - The towns of Darien and Easton have been selected by the state to receive $2,000 grants to repair and revamp neglected cemeteries.

Many of the cemeteries in these towns hold gravestones that date back to the 1700s and are in desperate need of restoration. Some stones have been chipped away, and others are in danger of falling over.

Chester Burley, the president of the Easton Historical Society tells News 12 Connecticut that vandals, along with time and weather, have taken a toll on these historic sites.

The Gilberton Cemetery in Easton has some of the community's oldest gravestones, some over two centuries old.

"If somebody's not looking after them, they will pass into history like the people under them" says Burley.

Some historians in Easton say repairing the four cemeteries in the community could be much more expensive.

Burley says it would take around $100,000 to make all of the repairs.

Burley hopes the grant will put a spotlight on the need for preserving local cemeteries. He also hopes that the grant will also inspire people to donate more to help restore the historic gravestones.

 

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Hometown Hero: Cora Martino 1 Hometown Hero: Cora Martino
Police say John Carlos Torres, 30, appeared agitated 2 State troopers find 10,000 pills after stopping truck
Officers say the incident was caught on a 3 Stamford PD asks public to help identify pizzeria burglar
Jason Carrafiello, 38, who was a Stratford firefighter 4 Funeral set for Stratford firefighter and basketball coach
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 28

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE