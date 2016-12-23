News Darien police involved in car accident Darien police are investigating an overnight accident involving one of their own. It happened on Ledge Road and Noroton Avenue after 2 a.m. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. It happened on Ledge Road and Noroton Avenue after 2 a.m. (12/23/16) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments December 23, 2016 8:08 AM DARIEN - Darien police are investigating an overnight accident involving one of their own. It happened on Ledge Road and Noroton Avenue after 2 a.m. The Darien police cruiser had a lot of front-end damage in a crash with another vehicle. The driver side airbag was deployed in the second vehicle. There's no word on the extent of injuries in the accident. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:47 1 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 22 3:49 2 New Canaan reconsiders construction of complex 0:53 3 10-year-old narrates Fairfield police PSA 3:32 4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 23 0:29 5 2 involved in rollover accident in Milford advertisement | advertise on News 12