Darien police involved in car accident

Darien police are investigating an overnight accident involving one of their own. It happened on Ledge Road and Noroton Avenue after 2 a.m.

DARIEN - Darien police are investigating an overnight accident involving one of their own.

The Darien police cruiser had a lot of front-end damage in a crash with another vehicle.

The driver side airbag was deployed in the second vehicle. 

There's no word on the extent of injuries in the accident.

