Darien police involved in car accident

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

DARIEN - Darien police are investigating an overnight accident involving one of their own.

It happened on Ledge Road and Noroton Avenue after 2 a.m.

The Darien police cruiser had a lot of front-end damage in a crash with another vehicle.

The driver side airbag was deployed in the second vehicle.

There's no word on the extent of injuries in the accident.