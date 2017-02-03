News Darien police welcome two new K-9 teams Darien police say they have two new K-9 teams on the force. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. They say Officer Leslie Silva is partnered with chocolate lab Grizzly, and Officer Amanda Hinkley is working with German shepherd Argo. (8:30 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 3, 2017 8:36 AM DARIEN - Darien police say they have two new K-9 teams on the force. They say Officer Leslie Silva is partnered with chocolate lab Grizzly, and Officer Amanda Hinkley is working with German shepherd Argo. The station tells News 12 both teams have completed special obedience and drug training over the past several months. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:13 1 Weather Kids: Tokeneke School 0:24 2 Bridgeport firefighters share statistics from 2016 2:09 3 Syrian refugee living in Milford reunited with family at JFK 1:02 4 Team of the Week: Norwalk girls basketball 1:18 5 Fire tears through family home in Wilton advertisement | advertise on News 12