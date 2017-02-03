Darien police welcome two new K-9 teams

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

DARIEN - Darien police say they have two new K-9 teams on the force.

They say Officer Leslie Silva is partnered with chocolate lab Grizzly, and Officer Amanda Hinkley is working with German shepherd Argo.

The station tells News 12 both teams have completed special obedience and drug training over the past several months.