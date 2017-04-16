Darien sisters win national squash titles

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

DARIEN - Two sisters from Darien are making a name for themselves as two of the best squash players in the country.

Lucie Stefanoni, 12, just won the U13 national title and her sister, Marina Stefanoni, is the two-time defending U19 national champ.

At 14, Marina is the youngest junior champ in U.S. history with back-to-back national titles.

"I'm just glad because it shows all the hard work I've put in. It's good that all the practice I've done I can come through in a tournament. I can perform well," she says.

The sisters can usually be found practicing at Chelsea Piers Connecticut.

Marina says she plans to continue to play through college and hopefully go professional after college and play on the international stage.