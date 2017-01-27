Deadline for nonprofit fundraiser approaches

The deadline for charities to register for the Fairfield County Community Foundation's annual Giving Day is approaching. (2:38 PM)
Updated
FAIRFIELD - The deadline for charities to register for the Fairfield County Community Foundation's annual Giving Day is approaching.
The March 9 event solicits online donations for local charities. The deadline for charities to register is Feb. 1.
Last year, fundraising amounted to more than $1 million for 400 nonprofits.
Juanita James, who is part of the foundation, says the charities that benefit are cost-effective providers of social services -- although many are under the strain of budget cuts.